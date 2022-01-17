Joe Richards, age 82 of Belton, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple. Graveside services will be held at 3 pm Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at North Belton Cemetery.
Joe was born on January 15, 1939, in Fredericksburg, Texas to Jeff and Corinne Richards. He graduated from Clifton High School in 1957. Joe attended the University of Texas at Austin and later transferred to Sam Houston State University. While in college, he met Melinda Robinson who later became his wife. Ambition and hard work were always a part of his life. He partnered with his father in a family business doing highway construction and paving roads for the state of Texas. He eventually went into the contracting business himself; his company was known as Joe Richards, Inc. On January 9, 2007, the Association of General Contractors (AGC) bestowed a life membership award with “grateful appreciation for outstanding service to the construction industry” to Joe “Butch” Richards. Joe’s life was full with work and love for God, his family, his friends, hunting, fishing, skiing, and pets. He was known for his unwavering work ethic, his sense of humor and his generosity.
Joe is survived by his sister, Pat Miller of Austin; his wife, Melinda Richards; his daughters, Robin Potts, and Paula Richards; and his two grandsons, Brandon Potts, and Jake Richards.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials are made in Joe’s name to the Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, Texas. C/O: Baylor Scott and White Central Texas Foundation, MS-20-S103, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, Texas 76508.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Belton is in charge of arrangements.