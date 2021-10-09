ROCKDALE — Services for Kelley Hernandez, 61, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Daniel Aguilar officiating.
Mrs. Hernandez died Wednesday, Sept. 29, at a Bryan hospital.
She was born July 31, 1960, in Mesa, Ariz., to Glen Allen and Louise Shannon Reece Grant. She lived most of her life in Rockdale. She worked as a cashier in area convenience stores. She was a member of the Hunters Chase Garden Club.
Survivors include a son, Steven Aguilar of Rockdale; a daughter, Natasha Aguilar of Rockdale; two brothers, Dwayne Crow of Mesa, Ariz., and Jeff Grant of Weatherford; a sister, Glenna Peacock of Red Oak; and seven grandchildren.