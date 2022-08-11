Betty Gene Burnett
Betty Gene Burnett, 94, of Cameron died Monday, August 8, 2022 in a Cameron nursing and rehabilitation center. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Ms. Burnett was born August 29, 1927 in Cameron to Lee Barbee and Abbie Eugene (Batte) Shipp. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School and had worked at Milam Grain for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cameron. She is survived by: son, Richard Burnett & wife Teresa of Cameron; daughters, Becky Goeke & husband Bill of Cameron, Brenda Fox of Waco, Patricia Boynton & husband Jim of Salado; brother, Richard Eldon Batte of Ft. Collins, Colorado; half-brother, W.L. “Bill” Shipp of Houston; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and her long-time love and companion, J.L. Kirk of Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary