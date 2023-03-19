Barbara Brewer Burton
Barbara Brewer Burton (née Gillespie), late of Temple, Texas, passed away on February 26, 2023. In her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends and spent her last moments in the presence of her children.
Barbara was born June 7,1933 in Tulsa, Oklahoma during the most difficult days of the Great Depression. She grew up in Oklahoma City where she graduated from Classen High School in 1952. Barbara received a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from the University of Oklahoma in 1971. In 1978, she was awarded a Master of Science in Education degree from Baylor University.
Barbara was a dedicated educator and counselor who strived to make a difference, beginning her career in the 1960s. She was a co-founder of the Reach Center, a Montessori type daycare serving the underprivileged community. As the Director of Continuing Catholic Development at St. Luke’s Church, Barbara put together legendarily unique and creative vacation Bible school events in the summers. For greater part of her educational career, she was Director of Special Education at the East Williamson County Cooperative in Taylor, Texas. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Temple Literacy Council. Barbara was a proud member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority for women educators, and the Texas Retired Teachers Association.
Barbara and her husband Chap Burton explored several countries including England, France, and Italy and made an annual trip to New York City each December where they indulged in Broadway musicals, ate at the Tavern on the Green, admired the Christmas lights and added to their collection of Christmas ornaments.
Most of all, Barbara loved music and took every opportunity to sing. An expert harmonizer, she lent her alto voice to musicals at Temple Civic Theatre, the Celebration Singers at First Baptist Church, and at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, where she was a founding member. In 1998, Barbara performed at Carnegie Hall with the Texas Festival Chorus. But her greatest singing happened in the car with her family.
Barbara was a passionate, loving and devoted family member who always went the extra mile for her family. She will be greatly missed by her son Stephen Brewer and wife Teri; daughter Susan Leshner and husband Mark; daughter Shelley Reed and husband Murphy; grandson Garrett Brewer and wife Laura Brewer; granddaughter Katie Geddes and husband Tracy; granddaughter Alexandra Boyd and husband Trent; granddaughter Alice Rose Busa; grandson Matthew Brewer; grandson Bryan Reed and wife Alina; grandson Jack Busa; and great grandchildren Lillian, Arlo, Sidney, and Emmett.
She will also be missed by her many friends of the Birthday Club and game enthusiasts.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Chap Burton; her mother, Juanita Gillespie; her father, Charles Gillespie; her brother, Chuck Gillespie; and her brother, Bryan Gillespie.
A memorial service for Barbara will be held at 11 AM March 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple, Texas. Because Barbara was devoted to education all her life, the family encourages donations to the Temple Literacy Council.
Paid Obituary