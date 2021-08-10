Lt. Col. (Ret.) Whit L. Coats
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Whit L. Coats, age 88 of Temple, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at a Waco Care Facility. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will follow at 2:00pm at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The family will receive visitors from 11-12:00pm Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Mr. Coats was born on October 25, 1932 in New Madrid, MO to the late Herbert Coats and Verlie Mae LaFon Coats. He married Bettye Karen Watkins on July 18, 1959 in Pettus, Texas. He was a graduate of West Point and entered the US Army on June 1, 1956. After serving two tours in Viet Nam, he was honorably discharged on February 28, 1977. He then worked in Human Resources at Artco Bell, MTC as well as the Texas Employment Commission. Whit loved woodworking and camping. He attended Temple Bible Church. Whit was preceded in death by his wife on July 16, 2021; his parents; one brother, Ray Coats; and one sister, Barbara Coats Brandenburg.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff Coats of San Antonio, Brad Coats of Belton, Tim Coats of Temple and Chase Coats of Temple; daughter, Jaimie Coats of Troy; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in Mr. Coats’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The ALS Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
