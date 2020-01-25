Henry Douglass Washington, 65, of Kyle died Wednesday Jan 25, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Henry Douglass Washington, 65, of Kyle are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Washington died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at his residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save