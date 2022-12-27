A Mass of Christian Burial for Nicholas Schneider, 42, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cyclone with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mr. Schneider died Saturday, Dec. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 23, 1980, in Temple to Michael and Kathy Kopriva Schneider. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1998. He was a Catholic. He worked for Wilson Art for many years. He married Brandi Bjerke on Oct. 8, 2016. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and was a baseball umpire.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; his father of Cyclone; a brother, Keith Schneider of Hewitt; and two stepsisters, Ali Shaw of Belton and Bailee Tucker of Austin.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.