Services for Stoney Mark Parker, 57, of White Hall will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home Chapel in Waco with the Rev. George Harrison officiating.
Mr. Parker died Sunday, Sept. 19.
He was born Dec. 18, 1963, in Temple to Eunice and Oliver Delbert Parker, Sr. He lived in White Hall for 16 years and attended Moody Elementary School and Moody High School. He moved to Waco in 1979 and attended Waco High School. A few year later he earned his G.E.D. He worked at Hillcrest Hospital after high school, then performed various jobs.
Survivors include four sisters, Jean Drew of Katy, Barbara Parker of Austell, Ga., Sandra Thomas of Whitehall, and Phoebe Watkins of Waco; and two brothers, Ricky Parker of Waco and Vickey Parker of Austin.
Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple is in charge of arrangements