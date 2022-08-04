Services for Cardell “Carde” Mitchell Anderson, 59, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Tyrone Holcomb officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mr. Anderson died Tuesday, July 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 24, 1963, in Temple to Bercha Thomas and Mary Louise Anderson. He graduated from Temple High School. He attended Blinn College and received an associate’s degree in business management from Temple College. He was a member of St. James United Methdoist Church in Temple and the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen. He worked at Artco Bell, Wilsonart, Baylor Scott & White, Kellogg Brown & Root in Baghdad and Iraq, and Vectrus in Kuwait. He married Zella Davis Hemphill.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Christopher Anderson of Temple and Joseph Hemphill of Houston; two daughters, Alicia Anderson Jones of New Braunfels and Jokeisha Hemphill of Murrieta, Calif.; four brothers, Bercha Anderson Jr. of Gatesville, Warren Dean Anderson of Oklahoma City, Edward Anderson of Waxahachie and Brian Anderson of Temple; a sister, Myrtle Clemons of Temple; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.