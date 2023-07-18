Paul “Pablo” V. Aragon
Paul “Pablo” V. Aragon, age 89 of Temple, passed from this life Thursday, July 13, 2023, at home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow in Temple Garden of Memories.
Pablo was born on December 25, 1933, to DeSiderio Aragon and Blasita Metzinger in Belen, New Mexico. He met Antonia Hernandez on a Friday, at her Dad’s restaurant, El Charro in Temple, and in one week and 2 days later they were married on August 28, 1955. They would have celebrated 68 years in August. Pablo received his education in the Belen public school system and worked for the Temple Independent School district for over 20 years as a crossing guard. He loved to cook tamales, and chicken & rice for his family. He was lovingly referred to as Papaw Mida by his grandkids, who all know his “dingo dingo ding” song. Pablo was a proud member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for over 60 years in Temple and always sold the most raffle tickets for the church fiesta each year. He was a “professional” bingo player who loved to win! He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Pablo is preceded in death by his parents; 8 brothers; 1 sister; and son, Ralph Aragon, Sr.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, Antonia Aragon; 3 sons, Marty, Chris, and Steve; 2 daughters, Cynthia Rodriguez and Lydia Caldwell ; 27 grandchildren including grand “dog”, Chico; 37 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.
Memorials donations may be made to Pablo’s church home, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of Temple, Texas.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses, Miss Patty, Miss Amy, and Miss Laquinta; and to Chaplin, Margaret Clemmings.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm with a rosary recited at 6 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Tem
Paid Obituary