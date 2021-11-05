SALADO — Services for Ruth Lopez Vega, 72, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Cook-Walden Capital Park Cemetery in Pflugerville.
Mrs. Vega died Tuesday, Nov. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 23, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Mateo and Rebecca Rendon Lopez. She married Eliazar Vega, and he preceded her in death. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include two sons, Eliazar Vega Jr. of San Antonio and Aaron Vega of Cameron; three daughters, Ruth Ann Lopez and Vanessa Caballero, both of Austin, and Kathryn Vega of Cameron; two brothers, David Lopez of Muskegon, Mich., and James Lopez of Cameron; five sisters, Ruby Aguillon, Rebecca Castillo and Rachel Salazar, all of Cameron, Angie Lopez of Grand Rapids and Rita Ortiz of Austin; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.