Services for Kiyana Lattice Yana Russell, 36, of Killeen, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Mashonda Russell officiating.
Mrs. Russell died Monday, Oct. 10, in a hospital in Round Rock.
She was born Feb. 22, 1986, to Ronnie Finnie and Shaujuan Russell in Paris, Tx. She attended Paris High School and Gary Job Corps.
Survivors include six sons, Taqurian Russell, Daquency Russell, Damarkus Russell, Malachi Russell, Melek Russell, and Kristain Russell, all of Temple; two daughters, Tyteionna Russell, and Kamya Russell, both of Temple; her mother; four brothers, Perrin Russell, Rodetrius Russell, Tidetrius Russell, and Khartrell Bells, all of Temple; three sisters, Kwanna Russell, Raven Bells, and Helen Bells, all of Temple; three grandparents, Lula Brooks, Doris Finnie, and Louis Russell.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the funeral home.