Carolyn Elaine Eichinger, 73, of Cameron died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, December 20, 2021 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8:00 pm at the Funeral Home.
Mrs. Eichinger was born August 21, 1948 in West Point, Mississippi. She married James Eichinger on June 18, 1966 and had worked at Safeway, Food Land, and Brookshire Bros. grocery stores for over 20 years.
She is survived by: her husband, James Eichinger of Cameron; her sons, Charles Lee Eichinger of Port LaVaca, TX, James Eichinger, Jr., of Odom, TX and Corey Wayne Eichinger of Temple; her daughter, Chrysta Michelle Wilson of Temple; her brothers, Lester Shelton of Temple, James L. Shelton of Belton and David W. Shelton of Milwaukee, WI; her sister, Patsy Vrazel of Buckholts; and her 7 grandchildren, Lauren Eichinger, Everett Wilson, Madilyn Wilson, Spencer Wilson, Olivia Wilson, Parker Layne and Payden Layne.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.