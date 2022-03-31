Tony Siprian
Tony Siprian passed away on Sunday, March 20 at his home in Holland, Texas.
He was born May 7, 1935 in Killeen, TX, to Doroteo (Tony) and Rosa Reyna Siprian. He married Rachel Ramirez in October 1961. They were married 30 years before Rachel’s passing. He worked for Goodyear Tire and retired from East Adams Tire. In retirement he enjoyed being outdoors, working in his shed, and watching ballgames. He married Glenda Pisch in 1997.
Mr. Siprian was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rachel, sisters Lucy Ramirez, Patsy Solomon, and Betsy Ramirez.
Survivors include his wife, a brother Chili Siprian, sisters Margarita Siprian and Ramona Rogel; two sons, Raymond, wife Angela Miranda, Victor Siprian; two daughters, Rebecca Miranda, Connie Siprian; 19 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Condra Funeral Home in Taylor is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial service for Tony R. Siprian, 86, of Holland will be 10:00 Saturday at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett. No graveside services are planned.
Arrangements under the direction of Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett, TX
