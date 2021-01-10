John Morris Houston has built his last earthly home for Houston Masonry. John died suddenly at his home January 4th, from natural causes.
He was born Dec. 18, 1951 in Temple, to Dixie and Herbert Houston. He lived his entire 69 years in the Temple area. John attended Temple schools, participating in many sports events. John enjoyed all sports, from skiing in Colorado, to fishing trips with his boys. He was an avid football fan of whatever team was on the screen, especially the Texas Longhorns. He had his private pilot license and enjoyed flying when time permitted, he also enjoyed a good game of golf with his golfing buddies.
He was talented in musical instruments, playing whatever instrument was needed. He was a member of Temple Bible Church where he had been a member of the Praise Band a few years ago.
He always enjoyed doing things with his hands, which led to his talented Masonry work. He built many homes in the Temple, Killeen area.
John is survived by his mother and step-father, Dixie and Norris Frazier; step-mother Marlene Houston of Waco son, Chris Houston and wife, Deana, of Salado; daughter, Jana and Bob Brodeur; son, Jarrod Houston and Abby; and son, Tyler Houston and Julie, all of Temple. Also surviving is his sister, Phyllis Best and husband Mike of Nashville, Tennessee; brother, Galen Houston and wife, Nancy, of Gunnison, CO; sister, Shannon Houston of Austin and brother, Roger Houston and wife Robin of Waco and 11 grandchildren, who brightened his life.
To greet him on the heavenly side will be his good friend, Michelle Crews, who died suddenly in May, his father, Herbert Houston, and many other close relatives.
John made it plain to us he wanted to be cremated, with no fancy funeral. Because of COVID, we will have to grant those wishes, with a memorial for a later date when we have all received our vaccine, and it’s a safer world.
If you so desire, make donations to your favorite charity.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.