SALADO — Services for D.R. Jones, 77, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Shiny Top Ranch Cowboy Church with the Rev. Dennis Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in Cedar Knob Cemetery.
Mr. Jones died Thursday, April 30, at his residence.
He was born March 18, 1943, in Goose Creek to Iva Lee Jones and Gracie Dean Willingham. He graduated from Channelview High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a rancher and truck driver. He owned and operated Shiny Top Ranch.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; a son, John Ray Jones; a daughter, Kelley Conchita Jones Blisard; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiny Top Ranch Cowboy Church, 7702 S. Shiny Top Ranch Road, Salado, TX 76571.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.