Services for Margaret Lara Mata, 67, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Mata died Saturday, April 4, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 26, 1953, in Temple to Pedro Sr. and Maria Refugio Lara. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Manuel Mata on April 9, 1983. She worked at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 15, 2019.
Survivors include four sons, Joe Ortiz, Christopher Ortiz, Adrian Mata and Michael Mata, all of Temple; a daughter, Michelle Mata of Temple; five brothers, Alfred Lara of San Antonio, Clio Lara and Elogadio Refugio Lara, both of Temple, Martin Lara of Needville and Rodrigo Lara of Houston; three sisters, Maria Trujillo of Fort Worth, Heddy Tamez of Winters and Rebecca Lopez of Temple; and numerous grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.