ROCKDALE — Services for Larry Monroe Williams, 84, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Williams died Wednesday, Jan. 5, in Round Rock.
He was born March 13, 1937, in San Pedro, Calif., to Willie Boy and Lucille Aldredge Williams. He graduated from Thorndale High School in 1956. He married Mary “Sissy” Youngblood. He worked at Alcoa, then moved to Odessa and worked in the oil fields and worked at Plastic Applicators. Returning to Rockdale he ran a service station for a couple years, then he bought a little neighborhood store in 1960. He built a new grocery store on the same property, Midway Grocery, and ran it for 23 years and named it. After retiring he moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. There he worked at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort & Casino in Laughlin, Nev., where he was the manager for the hard count department for 14 years. In 2002, he moved back to Rockdale, and he and his son went into the chicken business together for 12 years. He started a hay business as well and ran that for 10 years, and designed and built custom homes with the help of his son and his uncle.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; a son, Larry “Scott” Williams of Rockdale; a daughter, Serena Williams Culbertson of Rockdale; a brother, Bill Williams of San Gabriel; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren