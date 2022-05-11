Services for Charlie Lee Jackson, 65, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Jackson died Monday, May 2, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 7, 1955, in Temple to Charley and Leola Jackson. He attended Temple College. He was a commercial truck driver. He worked for Wilsonart International.
Survivors include a son, Torrey Jackson of Temple; a daughter, Linette Jackson of Round Rock; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.