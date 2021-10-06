BELTON — Services for Paul Garcia Jr., 76, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Garcia died Sunday, Oct. 3, in Temple.
He was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Temple to Paul Garcia Sr. and Rosa Garcia Reyna. He married Mary Sue Rendon in Temple on June 7, 1964. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple and Brothers of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2014; and a son, Paul Garcia III.
Survivors include three sons, Joseph Garcia, Tony Garcia and Michael Garcia; five brothers, Johnny Garcia, Albert Garcia, Jesse Garcia, Ralph Garcia, and Paulino Rodriguez Castillo; two sisters, Eva Garcia and Maggie Brantley; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.