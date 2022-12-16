ROCKDALE — Services for Sandra Gail Wettstein, 70, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Wettstein died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 18, 1951, in Gatesville to Charles Henry and Vera Edwina White Frasure. She graduated from Midland Lee High School in 1970. She married Neil Wettstein on March 27, 1981, in Houston. She later moved to Rockdale. She worked at Prosperity Bank for 20 years, retiring on Aug. 19.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; a son, Derek Wettstein of Rockdale; a daughter, Kim Wettstein of Rockdale; a brother, Ken Frasure of Austin; her mother of Rockdale; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Texas native perennials, trees, or shrubs, or contributions to the funeral expenses.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.