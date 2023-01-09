Services for Adolph Abel Jr., 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with Paula Brown officiating.
Mr. Abel died Saturday, Jan. 7, at a local hospital.
He was born October 28, 1945. He received an associate degree from Temple Junior College. He worked at H-E-B, Jack Hillard Distributing, Lengefeld Lumber Co. and Lowe’s. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. He married Rose Marie Mihatsch on Oct. 19, 1969, in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Keith Alan Abel; a daughter, Jana Nichole Smith; a sister, Carolyn Tomask; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.