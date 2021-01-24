Services for Lowell Ellis Daniels, 71, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Daniels died Thursday, Jan. 21, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 20, 1949, in Belton to Dewitt Keller and Geleyna Burditte Daniels. He graduated from Belton High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. He also worked for the HOP. He was the pastor at Kells Branch United Methodist Church in Whitehall. He was a member of St. James United Methodist in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Daniels; a daughter, Michelle Daniels Linear; a son, Keller Daniels; a stepdaughter, Rae Alicia Cockrell; a brother, Curtis Daniels of Dallas; a sister, Hilda Johnson of Belton; and several grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.