Neta Fae Sheppard
Neta Fae Sheppard, the youngest of three children, was born to Luther A. Griffin and Maud Keever Griffin on February 11, 1928, in Temple, Texas. She passed to her eternal home on March 23rd, 2023 at the age of 95 surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be Friday, March 31st, from 6-8 pm at Scanio-Harper. A graveside service will be at 11 am. Saturday, April 1st, at Bellwood Memorial on airport road.
In her teen years, Neta took over the children’s ministry at her church, holding children services in a nearby park and later in the sanctuary with an attendance of over 100. She was a natural born teacher, musician and loved sharing about her Savior.
After Temple High School, she met and married Alton (Buck) L. Sheppard Sr. on March 13, 1945, and they began their long life together and faced the future with plans and excitement. She loved her role as housewife and mother to son, Alton Jr, and daughter, Sylvia. She was involved with their schools and friends. She was Sylvia’s classroom mother for many years at Reagan Elementary.
Buck worked for Southwestern Bell, but in 1953 he established his first side business, Central Radio and TV Supply, a retail and wholesale outlet for electronic parts, TV and radio repair and antennae installation. Over the years, Neta was actively involved in the business maintaining the financial side, greeting customers, and writing service orders all the while maintaining a clean home with hot meals ready to be served.
In 1958, they acquired and operated Shirley’s Go Kart Track between Temple and Belton. To this day, there are many that have memories of those days of driving and racing Go Karts. A family run business that included a refreshment concession and ticket booth where Neta and
Sylvia could be found. Neta provided a listening ear, prayers and comfort to many homesick soldiers who were facing their military deployment to war and dangerous places.
Neta and Buck shared a common goal in serving their creator. Throughout the years, they faithfully attended and served in the Temple, Moody, and Troy Assembly of God churches. Neta was very active in leadership of the children’s and women’s ministries. In 1970, she established the first children’s church at the original Bethel Assembly of God then located on North 15th. Along the way, Neta was a friend and mentor to many who saw her as a Christian role model and confidant.
Neta was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Sr., her parents, siblings Luke and Dorothy Griffin, two grandsons, Alton (Bo) Sheppard III, and Luther Hoyt Sheppard and son in law, Bennie Schaefer. She is survived by a son, Alton L. Sheppard Jr. of Temple and daughter, Sylvia Schaefer of Temple, grandson Travis Schaefer (Amber) of Troy, granddaughter Beverly Guardado (Richard) of Temple and granddaughter Rebecca Morse (Gary) of Waco, nine great grandchildren and ten great- great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice service and staff, Rachel Mascarenas, Donna Hurley, Nakeisha Howard and others for showing their love and care for Neta for over 5 and half years. A very special thank you to Josephine Waisome who helped Sylvia take care of Neta for the last two years.
