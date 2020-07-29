CAMERON — Services for Sammie Moreno Salazar, 57, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Salazar died Friday, July 24, in Buckholts.
He was born Feb. 3, 1963, in Cameron to Moses Santos and Ricarda Moreno Salazar. He worked as a laborer of many trades.
Survivors include two daughters, Samantha Valdez of Waco and Cassandra Salazar of Cameron; six brothers, Adam Salazar, Antonio Salazar and Bennie Salazar, all of Cameron, Ricardo Salazar and Sylvester Salazar, both of Waco, and Moses Salazar of San Antonio; six sisters, Natalie Marquez, Angie Silva, Maggie Lara, Raquel Pardo and Teresa Gonzales, all of Cameron, and Maria Sanchez of Little River-Academy; and five grandchildren.