Edna Jackson Tuerck
Edna Jackson Tuerck, 79, of Temple, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, January 20, 2020. Burial will follow services at Wilson Valley Cemetery.
Edna Jackson Tuerck was born August 1, 1940 to Steve George and Ida (Teague) Jackson in Lamesa, Texas. She married Frank Tuerck on September 20, 1958 in Durant, Oklahoma. Edna loved to travel and attend as many of her children and grandchildren’s activities and sporting events as possible. She loved to play bridge and read. She also loved playing games and puzzles on her iPad.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; one sister; and son-in-law, Roman Lomas.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Tuerck; daughter, Pamela Lomas; son Randy Tuerck and wife Susan; brother, Jim Jackson and wife Dorothy; brother-in-law, Andy Tuerck; sister-in-law, Mona Tuerck; eight grandchildren, Rodney Lomas and wife Ashley, Tank Lomas, Jessica Tuerck, Ashley Mercer and husband Chris, Sabrina Tuerck, Savannah Tuerck, Samantha McCall and husband Eric and Chance Borgeson; seven great grandchildren, Rowen Lomas, Evelyn McCall, Piper Mercer, Riley Lomas, Sterling McCall, Rex Mercer, and Wyatt McCall.
Paid Obituary