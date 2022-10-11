A funeral Mass for Antoine LaCour Jr., 92, of Temple and formerly of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
A funeral Mass for Antoine LaCour Jr., 92, of Temple and formerly of Copperas Cove will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove.
Burial will be Antoine will be in Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. LaCour died Saturday, Oct. 8, in Temple.
He was born June 25, 1930, in Natchitoches, La.
Visitation and rosary will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.