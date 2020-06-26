Services for William Edward Daniel Sr., 91, of Austin are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Daniel died Monday, June 22, in Austin.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Hazy. High around 85F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 3:26 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.