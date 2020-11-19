Peggy Jacquline McClung
Peggy Jacquline McClung, age 81, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at The Heights of North Houston Nursing Home. A memorial service will be officiated by Brother Billy Koinm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 6 pm at The Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Peggy was born in Temple, TX on June 14, 1939 at Kings Daughters Hospital. She grew up in Jarrell and Temple and attended Temple High School, graduating in 1957. She met her future husband; James Clifford McClung (Jim) in the Temple area while he was stationed at Ft. Hood. It was in Temple where their son, Tommy Don was born in the same hospital as his Mom. Peggy and James were married in West Virginia where Jim was born and raised. After spending a short time in West Virginia Peggy and her family moved to California where Peggy’s Daughter, Julie Arleen was born. In California, Peggy worked for the Naval Station and after a few years in California, the family moved back to Austin where Peggy remained until after she retired at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); Peggy worked for the IRS for over 30 years.
In retirement, Peggy moved back to Temple where, she worked and was active in Heights Baptist Church. Peggy spent most of her remaining time in Temple until she physically could not keep up. It was then her children, Tommy and Julie, moved her to a nursing home near them so that they could visit. During this very short time of her life, some of the neatest things she was able to experience was getting closer to family members such as Tomi Arlene and Teri Ann. Many other family members were also able to visit and spend time with her during this period which those she left behind are most grateful for.
Peggy loved to do ceramics and was an avid reader. She was a beautiful singer who kept the musical spirit through most of her life. She was a member of the Heights Baptist Church, volunteered in the office at the Heights Baptist Church and was a member of the Golden Heights Choir. She was an avid Texas Longhorn and Dallas Cowboy fan, passing that passion on to her Son and the love of sport, specifically football to Julie. The love of sport was something she has left as a legacy to her children and grandchildren. Her hearty laugh, bright smile, and bright shining eyes brought so much love to so many people, Peggy, Mom. GMa, will be missed. Until we see you again, love you Momma.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Alma Monger Woodward; mother, Lola Allen Woodward; sister, Juanita Everett Woodward; brother, Kenneth Woodward; brother, Alma (Bud) Monger Woodward Jr.; sister, Mary Woodward Brannam; sister, Nell Aspen Woodward; sister, Arleigh Mae Woodward; sister, Patsy Ellison Woodward; brother, James Woodward; and brother, Joe Woodward.
Remaining but waiting to see her again are her sister, Sarah Beth James; sister, Helen Sanderford; daughter, Julie McClung Neymeyer; son, Tommy Don McClung; grandson, James Anthony McClung and wife, Jessica; great granddaughter, Abigail Marion McClung; great grandson, James Anthony McClung Jr.; granddaughter, Brittany Lynn McClung Toups and husband, Travis; great grandson, Ethan James Toups; great grandson, Tanner Paul Toups; great granddaughter, Chelsey Rose Toups; granddaughter, Haley Michelle Fagin and husband, Reid; and 36 cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heights Baptist Church; 1220 S 49th St, Temple, Texas 76504.
The family has entrusted Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with arrangements.
Paid Obituary