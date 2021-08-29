Services for Carlla Lynn Davis Antwine, 74, of Moffat will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Moffat with Tim Morrow officiating.
Mrs. Antwine died Wednesday, Aug. 25, at a local hospital.
She was born April 28, 1946, to Leonard and Mattie Davis in Sweetwater. She graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1964. She received a cosmetology certificate. She retired from Scott & White Memorial Hospital as an insurance adjuster and claims representative. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Moffat.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Lance Kevin Montgomery, and a daughter, Andrea Lynn Montgomery.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Alex “Royce” Antwine; two sons, Craig Montgomery and Kent Antwine; a daughter, Rhonda Antwine; nine grandchildren; and eight great-children.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Moffatt Volunteer Fire Department.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.