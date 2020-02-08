Cynthia Ann Gersbach
Cynthia Ann Gersbach was born on February 26, 1942 on the family farm west of Bartlett Texas. She attended Bartlett school and graduated 1960. She attended UMHB Vocational Nursing Program from 1960 to 1961, where she graduated 1963. She went to work as an RN at Scott and White and went back to UMHB for her BSN Nursing and graduated in 1974. She worked with adults and after a year, she moved the Pediatric Department where she worked for Scott and White for a total of 46 years of dedicated nursing to the children of the Scott and White Pediatric Department. She helped transition from the old Scott and White to the Scott and White on the “hill”, to the “circles” to the towers. Charles and Cynthia were married at St John Lutheran Church in Bartlett Texas on October 22, 1977. They are blessed with 42 years of marriage with two children. When Charles and Cynthia retired, they traveled extensively on cruises and all over the southeast. Cynthia was dedicated to taking care of everyone in her life and she touched everyone with her love of nursing and a caring heart.
The Lord called her home on February 5th 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Martha Persky, infant brother Charles Persky, sister, Janice Thompson.
She is survived by her husband Charles Gersbach, her daughter April Marek and husband Darrell Marek of Bartlett Texas, J.R. Gersbach and wife Kendal Gersbach of Bartlett Texas. Sister, Bernice Wright and husband Mike Wright, Sister, Nancy Doerr and husband Steve Doerr, Grandchildren Joshua Marek and partner Sean Christie, Amanda Marek Harper and husband Dustin Harper, Cayson and Barrett Gersbach and numerous nieces, nephews cousins and many friends.
Visitation is at GoodNight Funeral Home in Bartlett Texas from 6pm to 8pm on 02/07/2020.
Service is at St John Lutheran Church at 10am on 02/08/2020 and reception to follow at the TRC.
Pallbearers are Ronnie Persky, David Doerr, Leland Gersbach, Harold Kaderka, Kurt Kaderka, Jeffery Thompson.
The family would like to thank the Baylor Scott and White ER Team and the wonder staff at Baylor Scott and White MICU.
In Lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to St John Lutheran Church of Bartlett Texas or charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary