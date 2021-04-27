Services for Wilson “Joel” Urbantke, 67, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Urbantke died Wednesday, April 21, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 22, 1954, in Temple to Daniel Walter and Lucy Katherine Urbantke. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1976. He married Sandra in Belton. He worked for 7-Eleven.
Survivors include his wife of Morgan’s Point Resort; two daughters, Lori Fergueson of Waco and Christine Warren of Morgan’s Point Resort; a son, Brett Paulsen of Morgan’s Point Resort; two sisters, Linda Carey of Oregon and Tammy Urbantke of Temple; two brothers, Mikel Urbantke of Temple and Trenton Urbantke; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Humane Society.