Services for Wanda Morries White, 81, of Temple will be private.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. White died Wednesday, March 31, at her residence.
She was born June 11, 1939, in Temple to Deward and Lillian Wedel Morries. She attended Temple public schools. She graduated from the Scott & White School of Nursing in 1960. She was a registered nurse and worked at Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Gary D. White; four daughters, Joyce Edmondson, Mary Edmondson-Spencer, Machell Harris and Heather Earickson; a sister, Nancy Wolfe of Temple; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.