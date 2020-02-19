CAMERON — Services for Marvin Benton Cantwell, 50, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Davilla Baptist Davilla with the Rev. David Cox and Bill Harris officiating.
Burial will at a later date.
Mr. Cantwell died Sunday, Feb. 16, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 19, 1970, in Austin to Bill William and Myrtle May Smith Cantwell. He was a woodsman and muffler man.
Survivors include a son, Marvin Cantwell Jr. of Taylor; two daughters, JeNay Cantwell Kell and LeeAnn Cantwell, both of Taylor; three sisters, Ruby Jo Balusek of Leander, Dorothy Denton of Rockdale and Thelma L. Birch of Davilla; and three grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.