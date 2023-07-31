Services for Arturo Torres, 41, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Chris Cortez officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Torres died Friday, July 28, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 14, 1981, in Robstown to Sulema Ayala and Juan Torres Sr. He attended school in Robstown. He moved to Temple in 1999. He worked as a lab technician at Vision Works. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; two sons, Arturo Torres Jr. and Noah Torres, both of Temple; a daughter, Isabella Torres of Temple; and four brothers, Juan Torres Jr., Michael Torres, Jamie Torres and Jesse Torres, all of Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.