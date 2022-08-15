Services for Barry Paul Gidden, 69, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Joe Daggs officiating.
Mr. Gidden died Tuesday, Aug. 9, at his residence.
He was born May 9, 1953, in Temple to Jacqueline Anderson and Donald Bert Gidden. He graduated from Ross Sterling High School in Baytown, and from the University of Texas in Austin where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He worked in Temple at the family business, Gidden Distributing Co. He also established Elite Travel in Temple.
Survivors include a sister, Bonnie Kent.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple, TX 76504.