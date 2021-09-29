Services for Milton O. Zavodny, 92, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Zavodny died Monday, Sept. 27, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 6, 1929, in Cyclone to Joe and Lydia Bartos Zavodny. He attended schools in East Bell County, including Rogers. He married Martha Schiller on Nov. 7, 1953, in Temple. He was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 24, Cyclone (Flag Hall). He worked as a farmer and delivered gas and oil for Mobil Oil/Phillips 66 distribution for more than 40 years. He retired in 1994. Following retirement, he worked for Dillard’s department store until 2004.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Veselka, Faye Hudson and Melanie Zavodny Nauert; a brother, Leon Zavodny; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.