BELTON — Services for Jim Watson, 86, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Jim Watson, 86, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Mr. Watson died Thursday, Oct. 27.
He was born June 18, 1936, in Gorman to John and Verna Mae Watson. He was a pipeline foreman for Magnolia Oil Co. He married Margey Stohler on Aug. 28, 1959. He was a minister, serving in three Texas pastorates over a 12-year period: Mingus, Boyd and Round Rock. He also served 10 years as a missionary in Latin America (Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama); 20 years as director of missions for the Frio River Baptist Association in Pearsall; and nearly 20 years in retirement as teacher of a young adult Sunday School class at Belton’s First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two daughters, Denise Tatum of North Little Rock, Ark., and Delane Sewell of Holliday; two sons, Grady Watson of Belton and Glenn Watson of Cochrane, Alberta, Canada; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Faculty Endowment Fund of the Canadian Baptist Seminary and College, 100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, AL 35242.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.