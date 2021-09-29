A mass of Christian burial for Nelia “Nellie” Barayoga Webster, 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Webster died Thursday, Sep. 16, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 29, 1935, at Fort Stotsenburg, Philippines, to Pedro and Simplicia Barayoga Cabiad. She moved to the United States in 1950 and became a resident of Bell County in 1953. She married Glenn Curtis Webster on March 19, 1954, in Temple. She was a homemaker and also worked at JC Penney and King’s Daughters Hospital before retiring. She served as a volunteer with the Altar Society, PTA, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and St. Mary’s Religious Education Program.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Glenn Webster Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Nelia “Beth” Dragoo of Troy and Loretta “Lori” Atkins of Temple; three sisters, Estrelita “Esther” Nowlin of Nashville, Tenn., Leticia “Tess” Stevenson of Belton and Simplicia “Simpy” Linden of Denton; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.