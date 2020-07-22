No services are planned for Ben E. Julson, 85, of Temple.
Mr. Julson died Saturday, July 18, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Aitkin, Minn., to John and Bernadine Southard Julson. He served in the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor’s degree from Chaminade College of Honolulu. He received a master’s degree from Central Michigan University. He married Cynthia Arredondo on July 9, 1993. He worked in accounting and management at several organizations. He was a member of Bethel Church in Temple and a volunteer for the State of Texas Archives.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Roberta Williams of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Becki Tompkins of Pickering, Mo.; two sons, Robert Julson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rick Julson of Eastlake, Ohio; two stepsons, Russell Breaux of San Antonio and Andrew Breaux of Temple; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.