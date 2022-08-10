Amelia Torres
Amelia Torres (73) passed on Monday August 1, 2022, in Scott and White Hospital in Temple Texas. She was born on November 14, 1948, at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin. She graduated from Belton High in 1967. She is married to Lupe Torres for 55 years. Her parents were Emilio Aranda Rabago, Carpenter and Rosa Vasquez, Factory Worker. She had 21 brothers and sisters. Preceded In death by a set of twin girls, sister Helen Vasquez and brother Robert Vasquez. Survived by husband, Lupe Torres; 3 daughters, Edna Piñon and Michael with 2 sons, Michael and Janet, Matthew, Patricia Rodriguez and Clemente, Christina Luna and spouse and 4 children, Marisa Luna and son Zaylen, Zeke and Zachary Luna, and Grandson Stephan and Rachael Torres and Ayrabella. She left behind several brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews. She will be missed. The family will receive visitors from 6-8:00PM, Rosary at 7PM, Wednesday, August 10th at Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas. A graveside service will be at 10AM, Thursday, August 11th, North Belton Cemetery Pavilion.
Paid Obituary