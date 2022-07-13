Services for Earl Lee Sauls, 57, of Humble and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. C.E. Maze and Donald Sauls officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Sauls died Tuesday, July 5, at a Humble hospital.
He was born Feb. 15, 1965, in Temple to Earl Jr. and Georgia Thomas Sauls. He graduated from Temple High School. He was a member of Crestview Christian Church in Temple and later attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He worked for Dave’s Grocery, at a Temple plant, and was co-owner of T&J’s Professional Cleaning Service.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; three brothers, Robert Sauls, Amos “Sugar Black” Sauls and Donald Sauls, all of Temple; three sisters, Margaret Ann Beckham and Dora Jackson, both of Temple, and Connie White of Killeen.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.