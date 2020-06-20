ROCKDALE — Services for Vetta Lee Nelson, 91, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Charles Evans officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Ms. Nelson died Wednesday, June 17, at a Cameron nursing home.
She was born Feb. 8, 1929, in Cameron to Henry and Creola Walker Nelson. She worked as a physical therapist with St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was a member of Griffin Chapel Community Church.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Darrell Nelson on Aug. 5, 1995, and Greg Nelson on Sept. 5, 2014.
Survivors include a son, Winston Nelson of Waco; a brother, Lorinza Nelson of Cameron; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.