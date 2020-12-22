Billy Lawrence Smith, 88, of Waco passed away December 19, 2020. Services will be Wednesday, December 23 at New Road Church of Christ with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. and the service at 1:30 p.m.
Billy was born on August 24, 1932 to Jonithan Walter Smith and Pruda Smithson Smith in Bottoms, Texas in Bell County. He attended Troy schools and graduated in 1951. He then joined the US Air Force and served four years. In 1955 he married the love of his life Joyce Campbell and celebrated 65 years of marriage. They farmed in the Cego area for four years. In December of 1959 he went to work for the Waco Fire Department and they moved to Waco. He was the Fire Department Training Officer at the time of his retirement in 1993.
Billy is survived by wife, Joyce; son, Tim Smith; daughter, Perri Johnson and husband Paul; granddaughter, Katie Lee and husband Trevor of Round Rock; grandson Austin Johnson; great-granddaughter Caroline Lee of Round Rock; his sister, Annie Hines of Temple; best friend, Don Watkins; and many nieces and nephews.
