Johnny Edwin (Ed) Green
Edwin (Ed) Green passed away in his sleep at his home in Westphalia the morning of Monday, May 25th. Edwin battled diabetes since the age of 28 and succumbed to chronic complications of the disease.
He was born Johnny Edwin Green on April 2, 1945 to George and Helen Green in Marlin, Texas. He was the 5th of 6 children. He graduated Marlin High School in 1964 and was proud that he was awarded for “Most Athletic” in his class. He attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville before going to work for the Texas Department of Corrections. He worked as a guard at the Angleton Unit in Huntsville where he lived with his sister and her family.
During a weekend trip back to Central Texas, he met a brown-eyed girl at a dance who was also home for the weekend. She happened to work in Houston, and the two arranged for her to give Edwin a ride on her way back to the city.
Edwin married that girl from Westphalia, Yvonne (Vonnie) Gausemeier, in October of 1966 and the two decided to move back home to raise a family. They settled in Westphalia where Edwin became a member of the Church of the Visitation. Edwin and Vonnie were active in the church and were sponsors for the local Catholic Youth Organization for several years. In 1967, Edwin began employment at E.R. Carpenter Company in Temple, Texas where he worked as a shipping supervisor for the next 33 ½ years. During his years at “Carpenter”, he enjoyed participating in Corporate Challenge and Temple League intermural sporting events. In keeping with his “most athletic” award from high school, Edwin became known for his “amazing slides” in slow pitch softball.
Edwin spent many weekends with friends along with Vonnie and their two girls boating, water skiing and camping on area lakes. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and treasured several big game hunting trips to the mountains of Colorado with his brother-in-law and nephews. Having learned to work on small engines at a young age, Edwin always had a small engine repair operation going. May times, upon returning from a weekend trip or one his daughters’ school sporting events, he would drive up to find that a neighbor or two had left their mower, boat motor, or motorcycle at his “shop” for repair. To the wonderment of his family, he always immediately knew whose it was and just what was needed to get it running again.
He and Vonnie also enjoyed supporting the church and were active in helping run the bar for the Parish Hall. Together, they worked with several couples to cater meals for weddings and events held there on weekends. Edwin could be counted on with Vonnie to lead a perfectly-executed grand march for weddings leading up to the couple’s first dance, no matter if it were for 50 people or 500 plus!
Edwin retired from E.R. Carpenter in June 1, 2000 and enjoyed his continued work on small engines. He became interested in old tractors and “hit and miss” engines and traveled to local tractor shows to display his B Farmall. As the family expanded to include grandchildren, Edwin became involved in Boy Scout Troup 151 out of Westphalia. He helped several young men, including his two grandsons, become Eagle Scouts. He and Vonnie also made many trips to support the grandkids’ sporting events. Edwin was an avid and passionate fan to say the least!
He and Vonnie celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 2016 along with 200 of their closest friends and family. Edwin addressed the crowd at the celebration, recanting how they met and in closing his speech, turned to Vonnie and said “Thanks for the ride to Huntsville”.
Edwin is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Helen Watkins from Marlin. His is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vonnie and two daughters; Tammy Ryan with husband Neal of Westphalia and Robin Van Sickle with husband E.J of Salado, Texas. Grandsons Ty Ryan with wife Amber and Chance Ryan all of Westphalia and Ellis Van Sickle and granddaughter Campbell Van Sickle of Salado. Great-grandsons Tucker and Witten Ryan. Brothers George W. Green of Waco and Roy Green of Marlin; sisters Emma Shrader of Chilton and Martha Knies of Wimberly, and numerous nieces a nephews.
His faithful companion, a terrier mix named CC, will remain watchful over the home Edwin loved in Westphalia. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 28th at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rebuilding Fund for the Church of the Visitation, the Westphalia Historical Society, or Celebration Park in Westphalia.
