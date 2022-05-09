BELTON — Services for David Alan Bailey, 55, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Bailey died Saturday, May 7, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 24, 1966, in Temple to Fred Thomas and Valada Ruth Hester Bailey. He worked in the maintenance department at Legacy Landing Apartments for many years.
Survivors include four brothers, Kenny Bailey of Gatesville, Mark Bailey of Watertown, S.D., Daryl Bailey of Temple and Paul Bailey of Belton; and two sisters, Denise Leonard of Belton and Di Wientjes of Watertown.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.