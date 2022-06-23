Judy Ann (Dixon) Lawhorn
On Sunday, June 12, 2022, Judy Ann (Dixon) Lawhorn, loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother, passed away at the age of 72.
Judy was born on June 12, 1950 in Temple, Texas to Donnell and Opal (Mayes) Dixon. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1972 and worked as both an English teacher and a substitute teacher for the Temple Independent School District. On August 6, 1977, she married Ray Vernon Lawhorn, Jr. Together they raised two twin boys, Kevin and Eric.
Judy loved flowers, candles, arts and crafts and decorating for the holidays. She enjoyed keeping up with the happenings on her favorite soap opera, “The Young and the Restless,” and would rarely miss an opportunity to watch a rerun of “Leave It to Beaver.” She was a proud Temple Wildcat and Texas Longhorn.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Opal. She is survived by her father Donnell, her sister Donna, her husband Vernon, her two sons Kevin and Eric, her three nephews Chad, Craig and Corey Martin and her four grandnieces and grandnephews Ali, Emily, Hunter and Brewer Martin.
