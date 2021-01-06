Services for Glen Milford Warren, 70, of Walnut Springs will be 1 p.m. Friday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Warren died Saturday, Jan. 2, in Cleburne.
He was born Jan. 24, 1950, in Hope, Ark., to Milford Lee and Vernell Warren. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving 1970-1972 during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include a son, Mark Warren of Waco; a daughter, Tina Held of Portland, Ore.; a brother, Ronald Warren of Lampasas; four sisters, Linda Pfeiffer of Clifton, Teresa Newsome of Little River-Academy, Myra Fritz of Temple and Debbie White of Fort Worth; and his mother of Temple.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.