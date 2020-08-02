Peter den Harder, 64, passed away on July 30, 2020, with his wife Cora den Harder, by his side at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, Texas
Peter was born on August 25, 1955, in ‘s Gravenzande, The Netherlands, to Cornelis and Martha den Harder.
He married Cora van der Ende on April 14, 1978. They moved to Temple, Texas in 1980 with Lely Industries of The Netherlands. He worked as a Plant Manager for Materials Transportation Company for the last 38 years. He loved God, his family, and soccer. He faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church and later, Temple Bible Church. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and had a passion for the game of soccer. For 50 years, he was an active soccer player, coach and referee. Peter also was a committed leader at Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study.
Peter is survived by his devoted wife, Cora; three sisters: Mari, Lidy and Conny and their spouses, and his brother Rene; his sons and their spouses, Edwin and Sarah, Casper and Maggie, Gideon and Mallory, and Tobin; four grandchildren: Nathaniel, Rebekah, Ruth and Lydia and a large extended family in the Netherlands.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelis and Martha, and his sons, Vincent and John.
A man’s heart plans his way, But the LORD directs his steps---Proverbs 16:9
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to communitybiblestudy.org/donate.
Service will be held virtually 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, 4 August at https://www.facebook.com/groups583148009229415/?ref=share.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.