Nancy Cecile Deviney
Feb. 20, 1936 – Dec. 28, 2022
Nancy Cecile Deviney, of Eddy, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, December 30 at Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church with Rev. Robyn Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Eddy Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 West 3rd Street, Eddy, TX 76524.
Nancy was born in Eddy, Texas, to Cecil and Josephine Miracle. She attended school and graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Alton H. Deviney, Jr., and they shared 59 wonderful years of marriage together. Nancy was a dedicated military wife and mother and truly enjoyed all her travels with her family. Along with many stateside locations, there were travels to the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Korea, with the most memorable being Japan. She loved and cherished all the special lifelong friendships made along the way.
Upon returning to Eddy, Nancy worked at Miracle’s Supermarket both in Eddy and Moody and loved working with her family. She enjoyed seeing old friends from the past and meeting new people every day. Nancy was also a very special “Nana” who enjoyed family gatherings with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton; brother, Joe Robert Miracle; and parents, Cecil and Josephine Miracle.
She is survived by her two daughters, Phillis Fisk and husband, John, and Karen Wortham; grandchildren, Lindsey Summers, Mallory Patzke and husband, Chad, Michaela Hahn and husband, Mark, Kali Wortham, Logan Bock and wife, Christi; and many great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Baylor, Scott & White, Morada Temple Nursing Center, and Amedisys Hospice for their kindness and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 542, Eddy, TX 76524 or Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 205 Eddy, TX 76524.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
Paid Obituary